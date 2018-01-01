Actor Mike Colter welcomes second daughter

Actor Mike Colter is a new father of two.

The Luke Cage star and his wife Iva welcomed a baby girl last week (ends21Oct18), a sister for their three-year-old daughter Naiella.

The happy news comes just days after the actor's Marvel show was cancelled by Netflix bosses.

"Luke Cage represented something more than just entertainment," he writes on Instagram alongside a picture of himself and his new baby girl. "@MarvelsLukeCage added to our social commentary and made viewers think by challenging the norm and putting out a character that reflected the everyday hero, one with flaws, strengths and everything in between."

"I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character, and thank the amazing fans," he adds. "As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my 2nd daughter. Born this week. A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always."

Earlier this year, the 42 year old opened up about adding to his family, admitting he was worried about how Naiella would react to having a new sibling.

"We are feeling happy but a bit nervous as well," he told People magazine in June (18). "It's a new member of the family."

"While it will shift focus for us again, our daughter will probably be affected the most, so we are making sure she feels comfortable and excited with the change to our growing family," he added.

Mike and Iva wed in 2016.