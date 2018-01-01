Kim Kardashian: 'I let go of some of my independence for Kanye West'

Kim Kardashian let go of some of her independence when she started dating Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is married to the rapper and shares three children with him, has always been fiercely independent, but she explains she felt she had to be different around "a man like Kanye".

"You have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent," she said during an appearance on The Alec Baldwin Show on Sunday night (21Oct18). "I've always been so independent, and working, and (had a) schedule, and when you get married and have a husband with a career and kids, your independence... you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye."

Kim also opened up about the first time she saw her estranged stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, who is transgender, wearing women's clothes, telling Baldwin she walked in on the former Olympian "all dressed up".

"I found out when I was maybe 25," she said. "My mom was out of town and I walked in on Caitlyn all dressed up... as a woman in the garage at my mom's house. I ran inside, packed a bag so fast, shaking, and ran out and called Kourtney. I said, 'I have to come spend the weekend with you'."

"I was hysterically crying," she added. "She just was like, 'What is it? Did you catch (Caitlyn) cheating?' And I was like, 'I wish. I don't know what I just saw'. I didn't come home for the weekend."

Caitlyn begged Kim not to tell her mother Kris Jenner and Kardashian now believes her mother and Jenner "avoided" the conversation during their marriage.

"(My mum) was so in love," she continued. "She didn't think anything would be an issue in their relationship. Did she ever dream that (Caitlyn) would transition into a woman? I don't think that was ever something she would have dreamed in a billion years..."