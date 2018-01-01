Sarah Silverman: 'I let Louis C.K. pleasure himself in front of me'

Comedienne Sarah Silverman gave embattled pal Louis C.K. the OK to masturbate in front of her.

Louis is on the comeback trail after he was accused of pleasuring himself in front of multiple women, and now Silverman has revealed he also climaxed with her in the same room - but she was totally cool with it.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday (22Oct18), Sarah revealed Louis would often ask her if it was OK to masturbate in front of her.

"I know I’m going to regret saying this,” Sarah told the SiriusXM host. "I’ve known Louis forever. I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals.

"Sometimes I’d go, ‘F**k yeah, I want to see that... We were only just friends. Sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F**king no, gross', and we got pizza."

But she made it clear that her experiences should not be lumped in with those of his accusers - because she was the comedian's equal.

"It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them," she added. "He could offer me nothing.

"I’m not saying what he did was OK. I’m just saying at a certain point, when he became influential, not even famous, but influential in the world of comedy, it changes. He felt like he was the same person, but the dynamic was different and it was not OK."

Several women have accused the star of masturbating in front of them without their consent. He released a statement confessing the claims were all true and expressed remorse for his behaviour, as he announced he would be taking a step back from the limelight.

He returned to the stage in August (18), performing impromptu stand-up gigs in and around New York City.

He recently addressed his fall from grace at the West Side Comedy Club on 12 October (18), telling fans he had been "to hell and back" as he dealt with the fall out from his bad behaviour, which included the cancellation of his I Love You, Daddy film release, the loss of a Netflix stand-up special, and being dropped by all of his professional representatives.

"I lost $35 million in an hour," he allegedly told the audience.