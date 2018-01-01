Will Smith asked Jada Pinkett-Smith out minutes after his divorce

Will Smith started dating his future wife Jada Pinkett-Smith minutes after he divorced Sheree Zampino.

The Independence Day actor was married to Sheree, the mother of his son Trey, from 1992 to 1995, but he reveals he was originally attracted to Jada first after meeting her on the set of his hit TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

"I knew there was something in our energy that would be magic," he told his wife on her Internet show Red Table Talk.

Jada was also auditioning for A Different World and the actor went to a filming of that show to meet his now wife. However, he ran into Sheree and subsequently started a relationship with her.

"We had all these near misses and every time we saw each other, it was always a beautiful energy," he said.

Will and Jada ended up establishing a friendship, but Will reveals he knew deep down he was supposed to be with Pinkett.

"(The first time we spoke I) had to get up from dinner when I had a realisation that I wasn't with the person I was supposed to be with," he added. "I was sitting in a stall and I was crying and laughing uncontrollably, and I knew (Jada) was the woman I was supposed to be with, but I was never getting divorced... I went back out, sat down with Sheree and started going back on with my life."

However, Sheree wanted out of the marriage and filed for divorce. The 50 year old initially refused, but knew it was the right step for the couple after she revealed she was no longer in love with him.

"(She said), 'So you're going to make somebody stay with you who doesn't love you?' That was the one that got me," he added.

And by the time Will and Sheree ended their marriage, the actor was ready to move on with Jada.

"I literally walked right out (from signing the divorce papers and) I called Jada," he said. "I said, 'Hey Jada, what's up? It's Will.' She said 'Hey, how you doing?' I said, 'Good, are you seeing anybody?' She said, 'Uh, no,' and I said 'Cool, you're seeing me now'."

"And my dumb a** was like, 'OK'," she added.