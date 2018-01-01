Amy Schumer expecting her first child

Amy Schumer is pregnant.

The 37-year-old Trainwreck star has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer via journalist pal and CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin’s Instagram Story account on Monday (22Oct18).

"About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page," Amy teased the announcement. "Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on.

"She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!."

Amy added a photo of herself and Fischer photoshopped as fellow mum-to-be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Yellin congratulated Schumer on her Instagram Story and added "voting recommendations". Eagle-eyed readers spotted the line at the bottom of her post, which read: "I’m pregnant - Amy Schumer."

The comedienne and Fischer tied the knot on the beach in Malibu, California in February (18) after dating for just a few months, forcing Amy to shoot down pregnancy rumours at the time.

"No I'm not pregnant," she said after the wedding.

The couple was introduced by Schumer's assistant, who happens to be the chef and author's sister.

Amy also dismissed pregnancy chatter in July after she posted an Instagram photo of herself in a red dress with her arms near her stomach.

"I am not pregnant," she wrote. "It looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I’m not. (My friend) Lessa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That’s what I was trying to allude to, but thank you for thinking of my womb."