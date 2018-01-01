Jamie Lee Curtis boasts about Halloween movie success

Jamie Lee Curtis is cooing about the success of her latest Halloween movie after it made a killing at the top of the North American box office on Sunday (21Oct18)

The horror sequel made a killing, hauling in $77.5 million (£59.7 million), and now Curtis, who reprised her role as Laurie Strode in the film, is boasting about the movie's breakthroughs.

The 59-year-old actress took to social media on Sunday with a "boast post", gushing: "Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead. Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. Second biggest October movie opening ever. Biggest Halloween opening ever. #womengetthingsdone."

The film claimed the most profitable Halloween opening ever, beating out the previous 10 horror movies, and it scored the second-biggest October debut behind Venom, which was released earlier this month.

Blockbuster movie star Dwayne Johnson took note and replied to Jamie Lee's post, writing: "Wow!! F**k yes!!! Raising the bar!!"

Curtis is hoping the new movie, billed as the natural sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original, empowers women and encourages movie bosses to build more franchises around actresses.

"Women are taking their seat at the table more and more... in government, corporations, and movies," she said at the film's premiere. "It's time.

"If this movie is successful... It's (Hollywood) a business and if this business supports it...(it will lead to more movie franchise leads for women)."

The film's success is a big relief for Jamie Lee, who feared her turn as Laurie Strode would end with Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later in 1998 - a film she still regrets.

"When Halloween was, like, 19 years old, I remember calling John (Carpenter) and Debra (Hill) and we had lunch," Curtis told EW.com. "I said to them, 'Guys, the movie’s going to be 20-years-old next year, and we’re all still doing the job 20 years later'. I said to them, 'Why don’t we revisit it?' And there was a conversation, but then everybody was busy, and it turned out not to be what I wanted it to be.

"Initially, I wanted it to be with John directing, Debra producing. And that didn’t happen, for myriad reasons. And John didn’t write it, so then we had to hire a writer, and then Debra had something else. By the end of it, I was the only one involved with it.

"Now, to this day, I regret that I didn’t say to everyone, 'If Debra Hill’s not the one producing this movie, I’m not doing it'."