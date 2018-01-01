Johnny Depp to produce and star in Waiting for the Barbarians

Johnny Depp and filmmaker Andrea Iervolino have formed a new production partnership and plan to develop film and digital projects.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and Iervolino's first project will be feature film Waiting for the Barbarians, which Depp will star in and produce under his Infinitum Nihil company.

Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson have also signed up for the movie adaptation of J.M. Coetzee's novel of the same name, which will be directed by Ciro Guerra.

It begins filming later this month (Oct18) in Morocco and centres on Rylance's character, a loyal servant of 'the Empire' in a small frontier town, who rebels against the regime after he learns about the cruel treatment of prisoners of war, who are considered "barbarians".

"In this era of democratized entertainment, I admire the imaginative ethos of Andrea and look forward to collaborating together in a liberating, progressive manner that will befit the principals of our respective entities," Depp says, while announcing his new production partnership.

"Johnny has the ability to conceptualise material in a way that few can, and is unburdened of conventional industry formulas that dictate the projects that get made, traditionally," Iervolino adds. "As we make strides to embrace disruptiveness, Johnny will be a key collaborator with us and we are tremendously excited to back his visions and instincts on stories to bring to life."

Meanwhile, Depp will next be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which comes out next month (Nov18). The actor made his debut as villain Gellert Grindelwald in a brief appearance at the end of 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and he reprised his role for its upcoming sequel.