Rosie O'Donnell confirms engagement

Rosie O'Donnell has confirmed her engagement to girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney.

The 56-year-old comedienne told People that she is set to wed her 33-year-old other half, a Massachusetts police officer, but the pair aren't rushing into walking down the aisle.

"This is a long time in the future," she told the outlet. "We both decided that that would be best."

Rosie was previously married to Kelli Carpenter-O'Donnell from 2004 to 2007, with whom she had four children, and to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. Michelle, the mother of Rosie's five-year-old daughter Dakota, died in September 2017 at the age of 46 after apparently taking her own life.

Despite previously insisting she'd never wed again, it seems the strength of her relationship with Elizabeth has persuaded Rosie otherwise.

Speaking about her partner, Rosie gushed: "She's very much an equal, she's very much her own person and loves what she does. She's a pretty unbelievable young woman."

And even the distance between them, with Rosie living in New York while Elizabeth lives in Boston, and their 23-year age gap, haven't impacted the pair's romance.

"I keep telling her I'm too old for her. But she doesn't seem to care," Rosie laughed. "She's like, 'I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day you think I don't know who I want to date?' I'm like, 'Alright I guess that's true.' She has a lot of good points."

Rosie and Elizabeth met at a charity event in Boston, where the actress shoots her TV series SMILF.