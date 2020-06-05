Wonder Woman release date pushed back

Wonder Woman fans will have to wait an extra seven months to see the second instalment in the franchise, after movie bosses confirmed the release date has been pushed back.

Wonder Woman 1984 was due to hit screens in November 2019, but Warner Bros executives have decided on a June 2020 release date instead.

Lead actress Gal Gadot broke the news to her fans on her social media accounts, revealing she was excited by the schedule shake-up.

“Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!” she wrote, referring to the original film’s release over the summer months last year (17).

Warner Bros president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein echoed Gal's sentiment in an official statement.

"We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer, so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs,” he said.

Director Patty Jenkins shared Gal’s Twitter message with her own followers, adding: “Our weekend. Feels like home. Can't wait for the day to come to share so many people's great work, blowing me away every day.”

The official release date for the comic book follow up is 5 June. Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal co-star, with reports that original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, who played the superhero on the small screen in the ‘70s, will also be making an appearance.

Moving into the slot left by Wonder Woman 1984 is the rebooted Charlie’s Angels franchise, which features Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the three detectives.