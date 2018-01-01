Sarah Silverman apologises to Louis C.K. accuser over interview comments

Sarah Silverman has apologised to one of Louis C.K.'s accusers for the controversial comments she made in an interview on Monday (22Oct18).

Comedian Rebecca Corry was one of five women who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the funnyman in an expose in November (17). The women all recalled instances where he would masturbate in front of them or, in Rebecca's case, ask them if he could, and the Louie star subsequently issued a statement admitting the claims were all true.

On Monday (22Oct18), his close friend Sarah caused outrage when she told radio DJ Howard Stern that Louis would masturbate in front of her with her consent, but it wasn't the same as the other incidents, because they were equals and he "could offer me nothing".

Rebecca responded to her comments by sharing an article on Twitter and writing, "To be real clear, CK had 'nothing to offer me' as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harrass me (sic). He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He's a predator who victimised women for decades and lied about it."

Sarah then offered her an apology, explaining that she keeps being asked about the allegations while on the press circuit for her TV show, I Love You, America.

"Rebecca I'm sorry. Ugh this is why I don't like weighing in," she tweeted. "But you're right- you were equals and he f**ked with you and it's not ok. I'm sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind."

The actress/writer thanked the Wreck-It Ralph star for her apology, and added that she knew how it felt to have the scandal follow her around.

"I know exactly how you feel," she wrote. "I can't seem to live my life without getting rape & death threats, harassed & called a c*** regularly for simply telling the truth. I'm sorry your friend created this situation. We deserve to do our art without having to deal with this s**t."

After months out of the spotlight, Louis began making a comeback in August and even referenced the scandal during a comedy club performance.