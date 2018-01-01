Adrien Brody and Ken Jeong sign on for Charlie Day's El Tonto

Adrien Brody and Ken Jeong have signed on to star in Charlie Day's El Tonto.

The Hollywood actors will feature in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star's feature directorial debut, according to Deadline. It is not known what roles Brody and Jeong will take on.

In El Tonto, Day will portray lead character The Fool, who has been described as a simple-minded guy who becomes an unlikely Hollywood celebrity.

Other stars to join the cast include film veteran Ray Liotta, Vikings actor Travis Fimmel, Breaking Bad's Dean Norris and Devious Maids star Edy Ganem.

Previously, it was announced that Kate Beckinsale would portray an actress in the movie, while Jason Sudeikis will play a director. Jillian Bell, John Malkovich and Edie Falco will also appear. El Tonto is due to begin shooting in Los Angeles this month (Oct18).

The film marks the next big project for Day, who recently has been working on TV comedy The Cool Kids, about three friends at a retirement centre who have their comfortable existence rattled by a newcomer to the community.

He is also voicing the character of Benny in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and appeared as Acapulco in recent Drew Pearce film Hotel Artemis.

Meanwhile, The Pianist star Brody has wrapped production on The Bombing, a World War II film starring Bruce Willis. He has been attached to the role of Charles V in upcoming thriller Emperor too.

And The Hangover comedy star Jeong, who is coming off the back of the success of Crazy Rich Asians, is in the post-production phases on movies including Boss Level, Wonder Park, and The Opening Act. He is currently filming Luke Sparke's action flick Occupation Rainfall and family movie My Spy with Dave Bautista.