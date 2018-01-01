Jada Pinkett Smith went on a dinner date with future husband's Fresh Prince co-star

Jada Pinkett Smith went on one date with the guy who became her husband's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sidekick.

The actress reveals she and Alfonso Ribeiro hooked up briefly for a dinner date years before she became famous and started dating Will Smith.

"This was before Alf was on Fresh Prince," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "I tell you, it was literally one date!

"We went out one time and I remember saying to myself, 'Oh my goodness, I'm going out with a guy from (TV show) Silver Spoons'. Fresh Prince wasn't even out yet!

"I just remember him being cheerful and fun. And it was simple. I think we just went out to get something to eat."

Jada has a very hazy memory of the evening and she's convinced Ribeiro doesn't remember it at all: "Alfonso is probably like, 'Did we go out?' It was so long ago!"

Jada also gushed about her husband's recent appearance on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, which aired on Monday (22Oct18), thanking him for being so open about their marriage issues and other personal stuff.

Will got candid about his abusive childhood on the show and opened up about the challenges in his marriage.

"I really didn't want him to come (on the show)," Jada tells ET. "He wasn't a part of the first round of Red Table Talk (guests). I was like, 'Listen dude, let me just see how everything goes'. And when we decided to do a second run, he was like, 'All right, listen. You bringing me this time to the red table.' So I was like, 'OK, cool'.

"He's breaking down some of the constructs that he's built around himself, of who he is and who he's not, and all of those kinds of things. I actually think this has been kind of him coming to the table. It's been kind of a release for him to not have to live up to this certain thing... and I'm proud of him."