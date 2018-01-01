Angelina Jolie jets off to Peru to address Venezuelan refugee crisis

Angelina Jolie is working with Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio, to seek aid for refugees arriving in the country from Venezuela.

The Oscar winner and United Nations ambassador met the politician at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru on Tuesday (23Oct18) for a brief photo opportunity before the pair sat down to discuss the refugee crisis.

Jolie also met with the migrants arriving in the country.

"Every Venezuelan I met described the situation in their country as desperate," Angelina told Popolizio. "I heard stories of people dying because of a lack of medical care and medicine, cancer patients whose chemotherapy was abruptly stopped, diabetes sufferers without access to insulin, children without basic antibiotics, people starving, and tragic accounts of violence and persecution.

"None of the Venezuelans I met want charity. They want an opportunity to help themselves. The message that I heard consistently was, 'We didn’t want to leave, we had to leave'. After having spoken to so many people, it is clear to me that this is not movement by choice."

Angelina's work with refugees and aid volunteers around the world landed her a special position with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2012, when she was made a Special Envoy to represent the U.N. at the diplomatic level.

Earlier this year (18), she visited the devastated city of Mosul in Iraq, less than one year after its liberation from ISIS occupation, and met many displaced locals.

It was her 61st mission in her role for the UN.

"This is the worst devastation I have seen in all my years working with UNHCR," the actress said at the time. "People here have lost everything. Their homes are destroyed. They are destitute. They have no medicine for their children, and many have no running water or basic services. They are still surrounded by bodies in the rubble.

"The girls I met talked about the years of not being able to go to school, and of seeing people killed, and of feeling too afraid to leave their houses. It is deeply upsetting that people who have endured unparalleled brutality have so little as they try, somehow, to rebuild the lives they once had."