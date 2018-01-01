Orlando Bloom to read BBC bedtime story for British kids

Orlando Bloom has joined the long list of stars who have read bedtime stories for the BBC.

The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean actor will appear on an upcoming CBeebies Bedtime Story segment, reading from Britta Teckentrup's book We Are Together.

Bloom joins Sir Elton John, Ewan McGregor, Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Dolly Parton, among those who have sat down to read for kids.

The 41-year-old single dad admits he was thrilled to get the chance to be part of the show.

"Through my travels as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, I’ve met children in countries all over the world, and witnessed first-hand how storytelling between adults and young children helps cement their bond," he said.

"Children light up when being taken on imaginary adventures through storytelling, and it helps their creativity grow. It was great to be a part of CBeebies Bedtime Stories."

Orlando's episode will air on 9 November (18).

The actor is no doubt adept at reading a bedtime story given that he shares seven-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The pair co-parent their little boy, and Orlando told Entertainment Tonight that his "level of compassion" has risen dramatically since entering the world of parenthood.

"Being a father, you know, you kind of have a new sense of responsibility," he mused.

He added in a chat with British Glamour magazine that his role as a father is the most important in his life.

"I want to have an impact on my son," he explained. "The most important thing in my life is to nurture, respect, and grow that relationship."

Orlando is now dating pop singer Katy Perry, while Miranda welcomed son Hart with husband Evan Spiegel in May.