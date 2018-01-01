Jonah Hill: 'I wish my brother was still here'

Jonah Hill has opened up about the tragic passing of his brother Jordan Feldstein.

Jordan, a music manager, died in December 2017 at the age of 40 after suffering a cardiac arrest as a result of a blood clot in his leg.

On Tuesday (23Oct18), Moneyball star Jonah stopped by SiriusXM in New York for an interview on The Howard Stern Show, and spoke for the first time about his sibling's death and how he is still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

"The only reason I don't want to talk about it, is because it's painful," he said. "Not out of disrespect. But I miss him and I love him and I wish he was here."

Late executive Jordan, whose business manager father Richard Feldstein handled finances for stars like Dr. Dre and Lenny Kravitz, headed the company Career Artist Management (CAM), where his clients included Maroon 5, Robin Thicke, and Damian Marley.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jonah spoke about why he's decided to stop drinking and partying.

"I don't drink. I just don't drink. I just don't party," the 34-year-old explained. "I like to be healthier. I like to be in a good mood. Being hungover affects your mood - to me at least. I support people who are living their lives and being happy."

He's also doing his utmost to kick his smoking habit, adding: "I'm a human being, so I'm trying to quit smoking. That's a really f**ked up one. It's the last thing I'm working on."