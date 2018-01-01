Chrissy Teigen celebrates as mother is made a U.S. citizen

Chrissy Teigen was in the mood for celebrating on Tuesday (23Oct18) after her mother was made a U.S. citizen.

The Lip Sync Battle star shared a video of Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen, who was born in Thailand, reciting the national anthem at her naturalisation ceremony, alongside Chrissy and husband John Legend's two-year-old daughter Luna.

"YES MOM!! Congrats @pepperthai2!!" Chrissy captioned the footage, which also showed Luna imitating her grandmother by placing her right hand over her heart.

John also congratulated his mother-in-law, sharing Chrissy's video and writing on Twitter: "@Pepperthai2 became a US citizen today! 100 per cent on her test!"

Pepper has a close relationship with both Chrissy and John, as she lives with them and joins them on family vacations.

Speaking previously about how helpful it is to have her mum live with them, Chrissy told PopSugar back in March: "She's the most incredible grandma. Luna is so close with her. 'Yay' means grandmother in Thai, so she goes 'Yay!' all day long.

"It's just fun because my mom is a kid at heart. She just has so much energy, and I just lug myself at this point."

Meanwhile, Chrissy has been doing the promo rounds for her BECCA x Chrissy Cravings Collection with BECCA Cosmetics. Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, the model-turned-presenter opened up about her relationship with All of Me singer John, admitting that he can be somewhat aggressive when they cuddle up in bed together.

"Maybe this is what will surprise you. He's (a) very crazy, aggressive cuddler. Like, wants to hold very hard and I'm the one that's like, I get very hot. I get very hot. So I'm crawling to the other side of the bed," she laughed.