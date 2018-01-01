Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek had fake Freddie Mercury teeth cast in gold

Rami Malek not only kept the fake teeth he wore to play Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody - he had them cast in gold too.

Rami stars as the flamboyant rock star in the new Queen biopic, which had its world premiere at Wembley Arena in London on Tuesday night (23Oct18).

As well as perfectly mastering the late Freddie’s distinctive accent and the way he moved, Rami also made sure he had a perfect likeness to the frontman with a set of false teeth.

“I kept the teeth,” he told The New Yorker. “Well, I had the teeth cast in gold. It is the most ostentatious thing I have probably ever done, and, in the spirit of Freddie, being as outlandish as I could, I said, ‘What would be more him than casting these in gold?’”

The film charts Queen’s rise to fame, with Gwilym Lee playing guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, and Joseph Mazzello as bassist John Deacon.

Before Rami was cast, Sacha Baron Cohen had won the role of Freddie, who died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991 at the age of 45, but the Mr. Robot star fought for the part after Sacha exited the project.

“I did an audition in which I picked one of his interviews online and incorporated the questions into my answers, because I didn’t have anyone to read with,” he shared. “I put it on tape in the living room. I was watching and watching, and I got captivated. I said, ‘Oh this is going to be very different.’ But immediately I heard my voice doing different things, and my hand moving in a different way.”