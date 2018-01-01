Jamie Lee Curtis: 'Acting is not a hard job and don't let anyone say otherwise'

Jamie Lee Curtis recently corrected a TV host who implied acting is a hard profession, assuring them that movie stars have it easy.

Jamie Lee is reprising one of her most famous roles, Laurie Strode, from Halloween, in the all-new instalment of the horror franchise.

When asked if it was taxing to star in the exhausting-looking movie on Australian show The Project, the 59-year-old, daughter of screen legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, was quick to point out how privileged she is to do the job she does.

"Being an actor in a movie is not hard work," she said, swiftly shutting down the question to the delight of the show's presenters. "Well let me say this, I'm in Australia. People work hard in Australia. They work hard all over the world but the people and friends I have here in Australia, people work really hard.

"And so for me to say it was hard work, somebody should like literally tell me to shut up. Because being an actor in a movie is not hard work. It's physical, it can hurt a little bit, it can be very taxing emotionally. But any person trying to raise a couple of kids and hold down a couple of jobs works way harder than I've ever worked a day in my life."

Halloween is in cinemas now, and sees Laurie confront killer Michael Myers one last time, 40 years after she narrowly escaped his initial killing spree.

Nick Castle once again stars as mask-wearing killer Michael, and one of their scenes together left Jamie Lee with a cracked rib.

"I did (crack a rib), he's a big guy, things are sharp and hard, you fall ten feet to the ground, you're going to hurt something," she said.

She previously told Entertainment Tonight that getting bumped and bruised was just part of the job.

"(I was) bruised and cut. But that's the nature of the beast," she said. "If you don't get hurt, you're not doing it right. Because, in order to do it, you have to get hurt."