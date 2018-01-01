NEWS Jennifer Garner dating businessman John Miller Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Garner has reportedly found love with businessman John Miller.



The 46-year-old actress' divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three children, was finalised earlier this month (Oct18). And now it has been claimed that Jennifer has been dating entrepreneur John for some time.



"They've been together six months - and it's getting pretty serious," a source told Us Weekly magazine. "Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It's a loving, healthy relationship."



John, 40, has previously been married and is the father of two children. He's also chairman and chief executive officer of CaliGroup, a company which owns a chain of CaliBurger restaurants and Miso Robotics.



While Ben has embarked on several new romances since he and Jennifer called time on their marriage in 2015, most notably with producer Lindsay Shookus and Playboy model Shauna Sexton, the Alias star's relationship with John is understood to be her first since Ben.



Despite the fact that she's now moved on from her marriage, Jennifer remains a constant source of support for her former love.



She was pictured driving him to rehab earlier this year after alcohol addict Ben fell off the wagon, and the Argo actor credited her for helping him on his journey as he revealed in a statement that he was continuing his treatment as an outpatient.



"The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say," Ben said. "It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.



"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."

