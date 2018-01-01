NEWS Jamie Dornan found reading Fifty Shades lines with Peter Dinklage 'useful' Newsdesk Share with :







Jamie Dornan found rehearsing his Fifty Shades Freed lines with Peter Dinklage very "useful".



During a recent interview on a late-night show, the Game of Thrones actor recalled how on the set of his new project My Dinner with Herve, he helped his co-star Jamie learn his lines for reshoots of the raunchy film, in which he portrays the character Christian Grey alongside Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele.



On The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (23Oct18), Jamie reiterated Peter's story and praised his pal's commitment.



"You know what? It was useful. We were in the middle of shooting Herve in London and we were then moving the shoot to L.A. and then (the Fifty Shades) producers were like, 'We've got to do three days of reshoots.' So, they sent me these scenes to do, this sort of ice cream scene, it's all a bit of a blur, to be honest! But Pete is a legend and I love him and he was like, 'Do you want me to like run lines with you?' I was like, 'O.K., how bad could it be?'"



Jamie added that he appreciated Pete's input, though was less pleased when My Dinner with Herve director Sacha Gervasi decided to get involved too.



"Pete, he really grasps Ana," the 36-year-old insisted, adding of Sacha: "He sort of directed us in our trailer. He had great fun reading out the stage directions."



During the original interview with Stephen Colbert, Peter shared that he found reading Dakota's lines very entertaining.



"I read some of the screenplay in our dressing room. He had to do some reshoots for Fifty Shades and I would help him out, learning lines. I would read the Dakota Johnson parts. I was just helping a friend learn lines," he smiled. "I nailed it!"



My Dinner with Herve, which explores the unlikely friendship between a struggling journalist and actor Herve Villechaize, is now streaming on HBO.