Duchess of Sussex cuts short Fiji market trip over security concerns

Pregnant Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had to cut short a planned visit to a market in Fiji on Wednesday (24Oct18) over concerns about crowd control.

The former Suits actress was booked to take on her first solo engagement on her ongoing royal tour with her husband Prince Harry at the local Suva market, where she was set to learn all about Markets for Change, a United Nations Women's project promoting female empowerment across the South Pacific.

However, her 20-minute appearance was reduced to just under 10 minutes as security officials grew apprehensive of the huge crowds, which were packed with fans all cheering and applauding Meghan's arrival.

A representative for royal residence Kensington Palace confirmed to The Associated Press that crowd management issues were to blame for the shortened visit.

However, Meghan, who is expecting her first child, didn't appear to be unnerved by the situation, as she remained calm as she smiled and waved to her audience, before she was whisked back to her waiting car.

The market stop took place shortly after the Duchess gave a speech at the University of the South Pacific, where she highlighted the importance of gender equality and access to higher education, drawing on her own experience as a graduate of Illinois' Northwestern University.

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive," she told students and lecturers. "And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them.

"And while progress has been made in many areas across the Commonwealth, there is always scope to offer more opportunities to the next generation of young adults, and specifically to young women."