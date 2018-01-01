Mother-to-be Hilary Duff desperate to give birth

Heavily pregnant Hilary Duff is losing patience as she awaits the arrival of her unborn daughter, joking her second child is outstaying her welcome.

The actress/singer is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Matthew Koma, but her due date has come and gone, and now Hilary is desperate to give birth.

She took to her Instagram Story timeline on Tuesday (23Oct18) to share a snap of herself in bed, looking down at her bare belly, seemingly encouraging her daughter to make her grand entrance.

"Yo... your hotel stay is up little girl," the mother-to-be captioned the post.

It's not clear exactly when Hilary was due, but she recently revealed she was attempting to induce labour by eating a famous salad known for sending women into the delivery room.

The Younger star uploaded a snap of the healthy greens, which included romaine lettuce, watercress, walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette, from Los Angeles cafe Caioti Pizza on 14 October (18).

"This salad is supposed to make you go into labor.....," she wrote. "@caioti_pizza don't let me down".

Unfortunately for Hilary, the salad didn't do the trick, and she is still waiting for her little one to arrive.

The 31 year old previously admitted she was tiring of her pregnancy, telling People.com in early September (18), "Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it at this point where I am like, 'Cool, I'm ready, when is it happening?'"

The little girl will be a sister for Hilary's six-year-old son Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and although the star has yet to reveal the name she and her boyfriend, real name Matthew Bair, plan to give the new addition to their family, she dropped a big hint over the summer.

"It was the very first thing (we decided on)," she told People of their daughter's chosen moniker. "We've known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, 'Oh, no, it's just because of his (Koma's) last name.'"

"We actually agreed. We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven't discussed it since," she added. "It's unique but it's not too weird. The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we're like, 'Let's not stress over this anymore.'"