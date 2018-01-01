David Schwimmer pokes fun at lookalike theft case

Actor David Schwimmer has laughed off speculation linking him to a theft case in the U.K. after police appealed for help in identifying a doppelganger.

Authorities in Blackpool took to Facebook on Tuesday (23Oct18), asking members of the public for help in identifying a male featured in surveillance video footage relating to the theft of a jacket, wallet and cellphone.

In the image, the dark-haired suspect is shown carrying a box of beer in a local store.

"Do you recognise this man?" read the accompanying caption. "We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September... Thank you for your help."

Social media users were quick to note the striking resemblance between the mystery man and David, with many sharing puns filled with references to his hit show Friends and his character Ross Geller.

"I don't think it's been this guy's day, his week, his month or even his year," quipped one person, paraphrasing lyrics from the sitcom's theme song, while another joked that the footage could be part of a Friends episode, titled, "The one where Ross steals beer".

The flood of comments prompted police officials to dismiss David's involvement, insisting he has a strong alibi.

"Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses," a representative posted. "We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way."

It's not yet clear if cops have successfully identified the man in the CCTV clip, but David has now weighed in on the doppelganger drama, offering up his own parody surveillance camera footage to prove his location at the time of the crime.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," the 51 year old posted on Twitter, beside a short clip of himself carrying some beers in a store. "As you can see, I was in New York."

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation," he added. "#itwasntme".