Brad Pitt's manager wants Megan Fox's real estate lawsuit dismissed

Brad Pitt's manager is seeking to dismiss a $5 million (£3.9 million) lawsuit Megan Fox launched against her over the sale of a California mansion.

The Transformers star sued Cynthia Pett-Dante in May (18), alleging she was just one of the sellers who led her to believe she was purchasing a "paradise in bucolic Malibu where she could raise her young family".

Pregnant at the time, the mother-of-two claimed the sellers failed to mention to her and husband Brian Austin Green that the $3.2 million (£2.5 million) property was riddled with huge problems, including mould issues and the fact the house is on a slope that needed to be regraded. Several of the property's features, such as animal pens, stone walls and a storage building for livestock feed, were also reportedly not up to code.

Fox also filed suit against Joseph D'Onofrio, the lawyer who represented her in the sale, for negligence.

In September (18), D'Onofrio and bosses at his firm D'Onofrio Kahn asked a judge to dismiss them from the lawsuit and now Pett-Dante is seeking to have the whole case thrown out. According to The Blast, Pett-Dante argues Fox has not proven they were aware there were issues with the home.

"Plaintiff's allegations do not demonstrate that Ms. Pett engaged in any conduct that misled (or prevented Fox from) discovering the truth," the lawsuit reads.

Pett-Dante also claims the actress bought the house after a "three-month closing period and several inspections of the property".

The case is ongoing.