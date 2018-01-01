Lili Reinhart feels insulted when she's identified as Cole Sprouse's girlfriend

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart finds it unsettling when fans and the media refer to her as co-star Cole Sprouse's girlfriend.

The actress sat down for an interview with Vogue and recalled an incident, in which one publication used Sprouse's name in the headline of a story about her - and she was far from happy.

"There is still a problem here if you feel the need to say a man’s name, or someone who is more famous that is connected to me, in order to get someone to read an article about me... I’m not a boring person,” she tells the publication. “I don’t need someone else’s name on a headline to make me sound more interesting."

The 22 year old has had a hard time adjusting to life in the public eye since her career took off with the popularity of the TV drama series, and she fears she'll never be able to brush off the hateful comments written about her on social media.

"The mean comments, lack of privacy, people wanting to know everything, being in stressful situations, having to be a public speaker even when you don’t feel like it, having to be ‘on’ 24-7," she shares. "If you hate me so much, don't f**king talk about me."

She adds, “I don’t have any sympathy for people who go online and attack people for no other reason than to get attention, or to start an army of hate against a celebrity. You need to find something better to do with your time.”

Reinhart has managed to channel her difficult experiences into something positive by becoming a role model for other young women. She is set to speak at Glamour’s Women of the Year Summit next month (Nov18) on the subject of rising above insecurities.

“I feel honoured to be able to go to New York and speak at something like that,” she shares. "I feel inspired by all the recognition women in Hollywood are getting. I think it is well earned, and about time."