Alfonso Cuaron quizzed childhood nanny for Roma without her knowledge

The childhood nanny who inspired Alfonso Cuaron's new movie Roma had no idea why the director was so interested in her past until she became suspicious of his "weird" line of questioning.

The Gravity filmmaker's latest project is closely based on his own upbringing and the strong bond he developed with his real-life caretaker Liboria 'Libo' Rodriguez, who was hired by his parents to help raise Alfonso and his siblings at their home in Mexico City.

The stories Libo would tell him about the hardships she had endured growing up in poverty in a small Mexican village eventually led Cuaron to put pen to paper for Roma, and during the writing process, he would often quiz his former nanny about her memories over the phone.

However, it took the 74 year old a while to realise why Alfonso needed so many details about her past.

"He was getting all this information without me knowing what it was for," she told Variety, through the use of a translator. "'How do you remember this, Libo?' he said. 'Help me remember and understand.'

"Then it started to become weird. 'Libo, what did you used to wear? How did you dress?' Things like that. I never imagined everything I'm living right now, that a film would be based on me."

Acting newcomer Yalitza Aparicio, a 24-year-old schoolteacher, portrays the main character, renamed Cleo, and Cuaron knew she would be perfect for the role after an extensive search, which involved the star scouring cities and villages across Mexico to find his ideal cast.

"It was immediate," he said of finding his leading lady in Yalitza. "I'm talking about Libo. I've known her all my life. I know her attributes. I know her approach. I know that smile. So it was one of those things when you meet someone and you say, 'Please, please, I hope she says yes.'"

Roma, which Cuaron has dedicated to Libo, has already won critical acclaim, earning the director the prestigious Golden Lion prize at the 2018 Venice Film Festival in Italy, while it's also been selected as Mexico's official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2019 Oscars.

The movie opens theatres and on streaming service Netflix in December (18).