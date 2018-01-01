Dakota Johnson shot secret second role in Suspiria

Actress Dakota Johnson took on double duty for new horror remake Suspiria by secretly playing twins in a brief clip.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star takes on the lead role of Susie in Luca Guadagnino's revamped film, but the director reveals she also played a second part as her character's twin sister Naomi in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot during the movie's opening sequence.

"For a second in the main titles at the beginning: (you see Dakota as) her sister looming there," he shared in an interview with Vulture.

Luca suggests he had initially intended for Naomi to have a larger part in the Suspiria story, but he ended up cutting it down to the brief glimpse.

"She (Dakota) plays two roles, but the second role is not in the movie that is coming out," said the Call Me by Your Name filmmaker, who also worked with the actress on his 2015 drama A Bigger Splash.

"She's really bombastic, and she's really bold," Luca gushed about Dakota's style of acting. "She doesn't shy away. She goes for it. She's not pretty and nice and acting. She's really committed to (just) be."

The news of Dakota's little-known second role in Suspiria comes less than two weeks after co-star Tilda Swinton confessed that she had used prosthetics and make-up to play 82-year-old first-time actor Lutz Ebersdorf, who portrays a psychoanalyst named Dr. Josef Klemperer onscreen, as part of an elaborate hoax for the movie.

Fans were quick to suspect Swinton was actually dressed up to play Ebersdorf after pictures comparing the two emerged online, but at the time, Guadagnino dismissed the suggestions as "fake news".

Tilda eventually came clean in an email to The New York Times, and Luca explains the ruse even tricked half of the cast and crew, who thought Ebersdorf was a real German actor.

Joking about the future of Ebersdorf's screen career, Luca added to Vulture, "He's quite old. Maybe if he doesn't die, we can hire him to do something else."

Suspiria, a remake of Dario Argento's 1977 original, centres on an aspiring dancer who enrols in an all-female dance academy in Berlin that she later discovers is run by a coven of witches.

It opens in theatres this week (ends26Oct18).