Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reuniting on Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are reteaming for the feature adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon.

The actor will star in the film, while Scorsese will direct the project, based on the book of the same name by David Grann. The frequent collaborators have been attached to the film since 2016 and it is expected to be their next project, according to Variety.

Scorsese will also produce, while Eric Roth will write the script for the film, which will be set in 1920s Oklahoma and centre on members of the Osage Nation American Indian tribe, who became the richest people, per capita, in the world when oil was found under their land. They were subsequently murdered one-by-one and a conspiracy was later unearthed.

"When I read David Grann's book, I immediately started seeing it - the people, the settings, the action - and I knew that I had to make it into a movie," Scorsese says. "I'm so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen."

The moviemakers are hoping to begin filming next summer (19) and are currently seeking production locations. The film will be DiCaprio and Scorsese's fifth project together, following The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, Shutter Island, and Gangs of New York.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio is currently busy filming Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, while Scorsese is preparing to release The Irishman next year (19).

DiCaprio and Scorsese are also reportedly teaming up on Roosevelt, in which Leonardo will play former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.