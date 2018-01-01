House of Cards cast cancel talk show appearance after host's controversial comments

Castmembers from House of Cards have pulled out of a scheduled appearance on Megyn Kelly's talk show following her controversial blackface comments.

The host came under fire on Tuesday (23Oct18) after suggesting that it was acceptable to wear blackface as long as it was part of a Halloween costume. She has since apologised for her remarks, but they have already lost her some guests.

A spokesperson for Netflix, who streams the political drama, confirmed on Wednesday that the House of Cards stars had cancelled their promotional slot on the show, which was due to take place next week ahead of the sixth and final season's release on 2 November. They did not specify which castmembers were due to participate in the interview, but actors Robin Wright and Michael Kelly and showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese have been on the publicity trail in New York.

Kelly faced backlash following a discussion on her show, Megyn Kelly Today, in which she said, "What is racist? Because truly you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character."

The 47-year-old subsequently issued an email apology to colleagues before publicly saying sorry at the top of her show on Wednesday.

"I'm Megyn Kelly and I want to begin with two words - I'm sorry," she said. "Sometimes I talk and sometimes I listen, and yesterday I learned. I learned given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise."

On Wednesday it was reported that Kelly had fired her agent at Creative Artists Agency after rumours circulated that she might be moving on from her NBC daytime show. Her representative confirmed she was switching to UTA, but then a spokesman for the company said they had decided not to represent her.