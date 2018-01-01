Eddie Redmayne wearing medical boot following ankle injury

Eddie Redmayne has been hobbling around in a medical boot after spraining his ankle on the set of his new movie The Aeronauts.

The Theory of Everything star was photographed out and about in London earlier this week (beg22Oct18) wearing a plastic grey boot around his left leg and foot, and he explained the reason for it during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

"You know how Tom Cruise did that thing to his ankle when he leapt across a tall building?" he said. "Well, I was on set of a quite hardcore 'stunty' thing about two people in a hot air balloon and they had this crash mat beneath the balloon in case you fell out. I walked on to the crash mat, tripped on it and fell and sprained my ankle. Now I look like RoboCop - they told me I had to wear it and I am being obedient!"

The 36-year-old was referring to the time when action man Tom broke his ankle when he jumped between two buildings as a part of a stunt for Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Eddie didn't name his project, but he recently completed filming action adventure The Aeronauts, in which he reunites with his The Theory of Everything co-star Felicity Jones. They play pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher, who find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a hot air balloon.

The Oscar winner was on the show, which airs in the U.K. on Friday, to promote his upcoming movie, Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and he described how he needed wand lessons to correctly portray his character Newt Scamander.

"You suddenly get a wand - you've pretty much waited all your life for this moment and you think you are going to be a pro at it, but you really don't know what to do with it," he admitted. "So, I actually got a movement coach to help me work out how to use it - whether to do it over the top or minimal - we really studied it!"