Julia Roberts' co-star protected her from injury on set of Homecoming

Julia Roberts has described how a co-star protected her from injury on the set of her new TV show Homecoming.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently promoting the Amazon Video series, in which she portrays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker who is employed at a secret government facility.

While Julia enjoyed the TV role, she has now recalled how Shea Whigham, who plays bureaucrat Thomas Carrasco in the show, came to her aid when a flag - a large piece of fabric in a metal frame which is used to block out light on TV sets - came loose and headed straight for the 50-year-old star.

"He did save my life," Julia told Variety at the premiere of the show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (24Oct18). "I do say he saved my life but if someone put my feet to the fire and (asked), 'Did he save your life?' I'd say, 'He at least saved me a trip to the hospital.'"

During the chat, Shea gave his take on the incident too. The 49-year-old actor, who has previously appeared in programmes such as Boardwalk Empire and True Detective, explained that he was pleased he reacted quickly when he noticed the flag had loosened from its base, but still felt weird "jumping" on Julia.

"It started flying toward her head and I didn't really know her at the time and I had to jump in and sort of envelop her, which was really kind of weird," he recalled to the publication. "She was like, 'What the hell?' and then she saw the flag on the ground."

Homecoming, which also features appearances from Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Dermot Mulroney, and Sissy Spacek, was developed by Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail and is due to begin streaming on 2 November.