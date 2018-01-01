NEWS Pierce Brosnan and Mrs. Doubtfire kids have sweet reunion Newsdesk Share with :







Pierce Brosnan recently reunited with the child stars of Mrs. Doubtfire ahead of the film's 25th anniversary.



The family favourite hit cinemas in November 1993, with late actor Robin Williams taking on the lead role of Daniel Hillard, a devoted but unconventional dad, who morphs into alter ego Euphegenia Doubtfire, an elderly Scottish nanny, in a bid to see his kids after his wife Miranda (Sally Field) kicks him out.



Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Matilda actress Mara Wilson starred as the Hillard children Lydia, Chris and Natalie, and after more than two decades since they last worked together, they had a mini-reunion along with Pierce, who portrayed Miranda's new boyfriend Stu.



Uploading a photo of the get together on social media, Lisa wrote: "So this just happened. #mrsdoubtfire #reunion #25yearslater."



She then posted, "And then there was this. #mrsdoubtfire #reunion #25yearslater", next to a video. In the clip, Pierce begins by filming a photo of the three stars at the premiere of the Golden Globe-winning film, and then pans to them now.



"Here you go: At the premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire and here we are, we pull back slowly, tada," the James Bond star exclaims, revealing his three co-stars holding hands and grinning.



"Love you, love you all so much. So good to be a part of your lives. I want to get into the picture as well."



As he steps into the shot Mara quips, "Our stepdad" and the 65-year-old then places a kiss on Lisa's head, while Mara and Matthew hug.



Since the film, Lisa, 39, swapped acting for writing and teaching yoga, 31-year-old Mara, one of the most famous child stars of the '90s, became a writer and 38-year-old Matthew still acts.



The three co-stars were united in their grief when Robin took his own life in 2014, and all made public statements regarding his passing.

