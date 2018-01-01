Carey Mulligan finally passes driving test after five failed attempts

Carey Mulligan has finally obtained a U.K. driving licence.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last November (17), The Great Gatsby actress admitted that she had failed the driving test on five different occasions, with the most recent attempts being while she was heavily pregnant with her and husband Marcus Mumford's son Wilfred, who was born in August 2017.

However, when she returned to the talk show on Wednesday night (24Oct18), Carey divulged that she had recently passed the test.

"I got a licence a month ago," she smiled. "The last four tests I took were when I was nine months pregnant with both of my (children). I took two when I was pregnant with my son and two with my daughter (Evelyn, three) and it was just so tragic. And then this summer, I just suddenly decided I was going to do it."

Carey went on to explain that she had undergone an intensive course, but was still anxious when it came to taking the actual test.

"I booked an intensive course - it was five hours a day for five days," the 33-year-old shared. "Then I got to the test and I decided it was pointless and I wasn't going to pass and that I was cursed. And then I decided to meditate, because everyone has told me to do it, and I've never done it. So, I downloaded the app, and I was in the parking lot outside the driving test centre, and I found a bench and I laid down on a bench and I listened to a 20-minute meditation and then I got up and I passed my test."

Carey added that she can drive in the U.S. and has driven around Los Angeles quite a lot. Though she is avoiding the freeways after she accidentally ran over a rabbit when she first moved to the city around eight years ago.

"It was the saddest thing and I pull over and I cried. It was awful," she sighed. "I have the thing on my GPS that says avoid freeways. The freeways are lawless, I'm easing in."