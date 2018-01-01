Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro

A suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro has been discovered at a building connected to the actor in New York City.

A security guard called police authorities around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning (25Oct18) after discovering the package, which appeared similar to parcels containing pipe bombs sent to other public figures this week, at 375 Greenwich Street in Tribeca, the site of the actor's restaurant Tribeca Grill and the offices of his company Tribeca Productions.

Police and fire crews and a bomb squad descended on the area, closing off roads and evacuating people.

A representative for the New York Police Department wrote on Twitter, "We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic."

They later confirmed reports that the device had been removed from the location.

TMZ.com have obtained pictures of the package and the device inside and noted that it bears similarities to the ones sent to prominent Democratic figures and CNN's office this week. It would mark the latest explosive device sent to a perceived critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, as the Goodfellas actor has been an extremely vocal opponent of the leader, once calling him "a national disaster" and he said he'd "like to punch him in the face".

The first package was found near the home of billionaire businessman George Soros, a major Democratic Party donor, on Monday. A series of other devices were discovered on Wednesday addressed to former President Barack Obama and Trump's presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton, among others.

On Thursday it was revealed that a package has also been sent to Joe Biden, the former Vice President of the United States.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted, "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News... Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"

None of the devices have gone off, and the FBI have launched a manhunt to find the sender.