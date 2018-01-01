Alyssa Milano blocked on Twitter by Rose McGowan

Alyssa Milano no longer has any access to her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan as the Planet Terror actress has blocked her on Twitter.

The pair's relationship has been fractured for months after Rose, who accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, slammed Alyssa's activism with the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, and called her efforts a "lie".

Asked to explain her remark, which she made during an appearance on U.S. news show Nightline earlier this year (18), McGowan suggested that Alyssa may have ulterior motives for getting involved in the #MeToo campaign and the subsequent Time's Up movement, which Rose claims was created by officials at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where Alyssa's husband Dave Bugliari works. Bosses at CAA had previously been accused of being complicit in playing down complaints made against Weinstein prior to his downfall last autumn (17), when his alleged bad behaviour was made public in a series of exposes.

Alyssa brushed off the comments at the time, insisting she knows deep down her old castmate was simply speaking from a place of pain, and despite McGowan's continued snubs, Milano would still embrace Rose and offer her help in any way she can.

But she has no way of reaching out to Rose directly, as their only form of communication was via Twitter - and McGowan has made it clear she doesn't want to speak to Alyssa, online or otherwise.

Addressing the fall out in an interview with Vulture, Milano admits she is still puzzled by Rose's Nightline outburst.

"I don't really know what that was, but ever since that night she has blocked me on Twitter and that was my only access to her, so I have not spoken to her (since)...," she explained.

"I have a very open warm heart," Alyssa continued. "And it seems like Rose is hurting. So if I could ever help her in any way to heal, and even if that means whatever part in this she feels that my husband and I had, I'm more than happy to talk to her."

McGowan has yet to respond to Alyssa's offer.