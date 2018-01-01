Dakota & Elle Fanning boost fundraiser for model's surgery

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning have stepped up to help their model pal Imogen Ker raise funds for a crucial surgery.

The actresses have contributed $1,000 (£800) and $250 (£200) respectively to Ker's GoFundMe campaign, which she launched online in order to cover the costs of her endometriosis treatment.

Ker took to Instagram on Wednesday (25Oct18) to plead for a little financial aid - revealing the threatening nature of her condition and explaining the $15,000 (£12,000) procedure is not covered by her medical insurance.

"I have to have an urgent laparoscopic surgery to remove a giant endometrioma (cyst) off my right ovary and to treat endometriosis lesions throughout my pelvis," she wrote alongside an image of the female reproductive system.

"The procedure I have chosen to have is not covered by my insurance (it's a woman's issue are we really even surprised).The surgery is going to cost me $15,000. Without your help I will be $15,000 more in debt, on top of pre existing school debt."

Dakota called attention to the star's plight in a touching dedication on the photo sharing site.

"My sweet Idge (sic). One of my best friends for the last ten years. More like one of my sisters," the 24 year old captioned an image of Ker. "She has been there for me on my darkest days with open arms and never a drop of judgement (sic).

"She's having surgery for endometriosis on Friday. I would love, if you're moved to, that you check out her gram (Instagram) to learn about her journey, and simply get to know what a beautiful woman she is, inside and out. @imogen_ker I love you forever and always."

Lena Dunham, who has grappled with the same medical condition, also offered her support in response to the post.

"What a beauty - I am here as a resource @imogen_ker (I have really done every version of this imaginable and I know things!) drink water honey," Dunham commented.

By Thursday afternoon (25Oct18), the Los Angeles-based fashionista,who was previously linked to Robert Pattinson in 2014, had collected over $10,000 (£7,000) towards her goal.