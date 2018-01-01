Oprah Winfrey surprises designer Michael Costello with pizza party

Oprah Winfrey left fashion guru Michael Costello awestruck on Monday (22Oct18) after surprising the designer with a very special pizza delivery.

The Selma actress and media titan has been promoting the latest additions to her O, That's Good! brand of healthy frozen foods since August (18), and offered to cater fans' pizza parties if they posted about the low-calorie treats, which have crusts that are one-third cauliflower.

Michael was among the eager devotees to enter the contest, and this week, Oprah decided to stop by the Project Runway star's Los Angeles store to crash his one-year anniversary party - and she brought along a string of pizzas from her new line as a tasty treat.

Oprah shared video footage of the fun surprise on Instagram on Wednesday, and joked about hoping to land a designer gown in exchange.

"Michael Costello, on Instagram, said that he wanted some of my O, That's Good! pizza," she explained in the clip. "Not only did I see that, I decided I'm gonna come and deliver it myself to Michael Costello, who has dressed Beyonce, J.Lo, Celine Dion. He's dressed everybody!"

"He's not dressed me, but maybe after today, Michael Costello might be dressing me," she proposed. "Pizza for a dress, how about that?"

The camera then followed Oprah as she walked into the store and declared, "Special delivery for you!", as a stunned Michael squealed in glee and welcomed the superstar with a big hug.

Oprah then raised a toast to mark Costello's big milestone, and told the star and his guests, "Really, this is to celebrate Michael. Michael is really in the business of creating beauty for women all over the world. Here's to you!"

"Special delivery!!!" she captioned the post. "Loved surprising fashion designer @MichaelCostello with my new @OThatsGood pizza! #othatsgoodpizzaparty".

Reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner soon weighed in on the stunt and offered up her household for a surprise delivery.

"Well if you are delivering pizzas..... I'm starving," she quipped.