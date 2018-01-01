Alyssa Milano would sacrifice Insatiable role if Georgia election is 'stolen'

Alyssa Milano has threatened to walk away from her new Netflix series Insatiable if Democrat Stacey Abrams loses an upcoming election in Georgia, where the show is filmed.

The former Charmed star is very active politically, and has been outspoken in her opposition to Republican candidate Brian Kemp, who will face off with her pick at the polls on 6 November (18).

Alyssa has spent a significant amount of time in Georgia with her family, while filming the first season of her dark comedy, which debuted in August (18), but the actress admits she has already started to lobby producers about the possibility of switching production locations should Kemp beat Abrams.

"There is an instance right now that is concerning for me as far as a job, and that is that we shoot Insatiable in Georgia," she explained to Vulture about the impact her personal politics has on her career choices.

Highlighting allegations of voter suppression against Kemp's team, she continued, "If this man is elected I am going to have a very hard time going back to Insatiable and feeding their economy with my industry, and I would also hope that the 20 other productions that are in Georgia would also find it to be very difficult to go back there and feed their economy with such blatant voter suppression."

Insatiable was picked up for a second season last month (Sep18), and with filming expected to begin in the spring (19), Alyssa is doing her best to get producers on her side early should her preferred candidate lose the race.

?"I actually emailed the showrunner this morning, just expressing my concern," she shared.

"I feel emotionally invested...," Alyssa added, revealing her two kids were even enrolled in school in Georgia. "What's going on there is criminal. For me, personally, I don't think there's any f**king way if that election is stolen, that I can go back and shoot and feed the economy of Georgia."

Alyssa went on to heap praise on Abrams, who is aiming to become the first female African-American to win a state's highest office, branding her "probably the best candidate in the entire country in any race".

She isn't the only famous fan throwing her support behind Abrams - rapper/actor Ludacris recently joined forces with movie producer Will Packer to throw a fundraiser for the Democrat, while her celebrity campaign donors include Meryl Streep, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Affleck, John Legend, Danny DeVito, and Kevin Bacon, according to TMZ.

Also donating to Abrams' campaign is Cynthia Nixon, who lost her bid to challenge incumbent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as the Democratic nominee last month.