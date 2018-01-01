NEWS Olivia Munn has no interest in appearing in Crazy Rich Asians sequel Newsdesk Share with :







Olivia Munn has no interest in appearing a Crazy Rich Asians sequel - because she's too much of a fan of the original.



The actress, whose mother is Chinese, enjoyed the hit summer film as an audience member, but admits she would have to turn down a role in the much-anticipated follow up if it was offered to her.



"I am such a fan of the movie, I just want to watch it as a fan," she says. "I'm such a fan of all those people. I don't think they need to add anybody to that cast. You know, whenever something is such a big hit and they go, 'Well, who else can we bring in?' It's like, 'No! It is perfect."



The original cast featured Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and scene-stealers Awkwafina and Ken Jeong, and Olivia wants to see them all come back for the next film.



She adds, "Use the whole cast all over again. Tell us another story, but you don't need to add me or anybody else... They perfected it and they were wonderful. I love every single person that was in that movie."



Munn shared her appreciation for the film when it was released earlier this year (18), taking to Twitter to commend the team behind the adaptation of Kevin Kwan's bestseller.



"Saw #CrazyRichAsians tonight & I can’t even begin to describe how much I (love) this movie," she wrote. "It’s one of the best movies (not Chinese-based movies, ONE OF THE BEST movies) I’ve seen in a long time. The whole theater was laughing, crying, applauding throughout. SEE THIS MOVIE!"



The film was a huge hit around the world, hauling in over $219 million (£170.8 million) at the global box office.

