Gerard Butler spent three days on a submarine to prepare for Hunter Killer role

Gerard Butler spent three days at sea with the U.S. Navy to get a feel for life in a submarine before shooting new action movie Hunter Killer.

The producers and director Donovan Marsh worked closely with U.S. Department of Defense officials in a bid to give the underwater drama authenticity, and they were thrilled when they were offered a ride-along by the Navy.

Marsh and Butler headed off Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, where they took to sea with the crew of a Virginia Class nuclear submarine, and the director admits the three-day trip helped his leading man focus on his character, while he revamped the script.

"Gerry and I were actually able to re-enact scenes from the film in the sub with a real Naval crew," Marsh explains. "That was so invaluable for both of us. When we were back on dry land and on set, we were able to bring all that intense realness we experienced to the execution."

The sea trip also convinced Marsh to place the film's entire submarine set on a massive hydraulic gimbal to create realistic movement.

"You realise when you are on a submarine... everything starts leaning and everything that isn’t nailed down just goes flying. It was quite a thrilling feeling to experience and I wanted the actors to be able to have that as much as you possibly can on dry land.

"It’s traditionally been done by tilting the camera but that just wasn’t real enough. Mounting the set on a gimbal wasn’t easy but everyone loved it. It created a very spontaneous tension and gave everyone the feeling of being at sea."

Marsh and Butler's submarine trip was so successful Navy officials allowed them to film in a working nuclear submarine, docked at Pearl Harbor, for two days, and Butler admits he found the time on board a real submarine invaluable as he prepared to play his character, Captain Joe Glass.

"The advisers I consulted with were indispensable. These are people who drill and drill and drill so that when things hit the fan, they can make the right moves, like it’s in their sleep," he tells WENN. "Everything has to be automatic because when you've got freezing cold water coming in, the carbon dioxide is building, there's a fire going on, the place is full of smoke and you know your sub is about to go down, you need to be able to act in half a second.

"Learning about that was very, very enlightening. You see that it takes certain kind of individual to be able to lead in this very hazardous narrow tube."