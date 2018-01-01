Rami Malek needed tequila shot to calm his nerves at Queen audition

Rami Malek was so nervous when he auditioned to play Freddie Mercury in front of the late rocker's bandmates, he needed a shot of tequila to calm down.

The actor met Brian May and Roger Taylor at the drummer's home and Rami was under the impression they had already seen his taped screen test.

"I could see them looking me up and down (and) then they're like, 'Well, maybe we should watch this video...'" the actor recalls.

"They're watching it on a laptop, and I'm standing there with them with my heart just beating out of my chest."

Malek had no idea he'd landed the role of Freddie in Bohemian Rhapsody until Brian started chatting to him about the late frontman and Roger offered him a shot of tequila.

"We went to Roger's bar in the house and had a shot of tequila. That's when I thought, 'OK, I have this part'," Malek adds. "They talked about his (Mercury) kindness, how collaborative he was, and how much of a peacemaker (he was) when Roger and Brian got into squabbles. They said he was reserved at times, but on other days very bombastic. Childlike, too.

"The way they speak about him. There's real reverence."

And as he prepared to rock out as Freddie, Malek was also given the opportunity to quiz Brian and old pal Ray Davies from The Kinks about their memories of the late legend during a restaurant outing in London.

"The one thing that kept coming up was how generous he (Mercury) was," Malek told The Guardian about what he learned from the get-together. "How he could make you feel you were the most important person in the room."