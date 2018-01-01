Caitlyn Jenner publicly withdraws support of President Trump over transgender rights

Caitlyn Jenner has expressed her regret at supporting U.S. President Donald Trump in an opinion piece in The Washington Post.

The transgender star voted for Trump to become President in 2016 and had to repeatedly defend her Republican stance, but has subsequently gone on to speak against the leader after he introduced policies which would negatively affect the trans community.

Earlier this week (begs22Oct18), the 68-year-old publicly blasted the U.S. leader for a policy that has been proposed which would require an individual to "be defined as male or female based on their genitalia at birth", a move which would have profound consequences on transgender and non-binary people.

On Thursday she went one step further by writing an op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she explains how she was mistaken to believe Trump's campaign promises that he would protect the LGBTQ community, and she was convinced that she could work with his administration and use her privilege to create change.

"Sadly, I was wrong. The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," she wrote. "The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalised and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity... It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me.

"Believing that I could work with Trump and his administration to support our community was a mistake... My hope in him — in them — was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community. I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward."

The reality star concluded by saying she was more determined than ever to use her voice and privilege to advocate for and support the community.

"I will still work with anyone who is committed to help our community," she added. "The world needs to hear us. The world needs to know us. We will not be erased."