Amber Heard: 'I'm very happy to move on with my life'

Amber Heard is "very happy" she's moved on from her troubled marriage to Johnny Depp and is using her experience to help others.

The Justice League actress filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star in 2016, and accused him of domestic violence. They eventually settled their divorce in January 2017, with Amber receiving $7 million (£5.4 million), which she pledged to donate to two charities.

In an interview with The Associated Press, she refused to talk about the specifics of their relationship, but said she was happy to be moving on and looking ahead.

"I am very happy that I have moved on with my life and keep moving on with my life," she said. "I just keep wanting to do with my life that which makes it better for other people and myself. And doing the right thing and moving forward and dedicating yourself to justice, truth, to doing what's right and helping others when you can – that's everything to me. That's all I'm interested in."

The 32-year-old, who has since dated tech billionaire Elon Musk, has thrown herself her activism, and explained that she wants to use her experiences to help others.

"It's incredibly rewarding to be able to use what experience I've lived and endured, suffered, survived through," she continued. "It's amazing to be able to use one's experiences in life to help others, to help push the conversation forward, to change the conversation."

She gave the interview to help promote her new movie London Fields, which is finally being released, three years behind schedule, due to a legal battle between the producers and director Matthew Cullen. The producers also sued Amber, who sued them back, saying they violated a nudity clause in her contract. They settled in September (18).

"Can you imagine what it would be like for you to talk about an article that you wrote or a piece you did five years ago?" she said, adding that she would have been "much happier had the film come out three years ago."

She called the legal action "very wrong" and said she is glad that the version being released is "supposed respectful" of her nudity agreement.