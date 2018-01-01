Clueless reboot will be a 'new take' on the classic

The producer of the upcoming Clueless reboot has stressed the film will be a new take, not a remake.

Deadline reported on Thursday (25Oct18) that the '90s hit was to be revived courtesy of Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, who has signed on to produce, with GLOW writer Marquita Robinson penning the script.

The original Clueless was released in 1995 and starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy. Written and directed by Amy Heckerling, the movie, which was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma, went on to become a beloved cult classic thanks to the preppy fashion choices and catchy phrases and vocabulary of the characters. It also spawned a TV series.

As the reboot is still in early development, no details of story or casting have yet been revealed, however, Oliver has taken to Twitter to emphasise that this will be a fresh project rather than a carbon copy of the original.

"Crazy excited to be producing a *new* take on one of my favorite movies of all time, #Clueless, with the hilarious and super talented @MarqRobinson writing it!!!," she wrote. "As. If."

Robinson, who has also previously written episodes of Zooey Deschanel's New Girl, jokingly replied to her colleague, writing: "Omg can you believe these idiots are remaking Clueless, @TracyYOliver?"

News of the reboot drew mixed responses from fans of the chick flick on social media, with many insisting that it was unnecessary to revive the feature and feared that a new version could ruin the original's legacy.

And when one user asked Oliver whether she was incapable of making anything original, she simply responded: "Like... Girls Trip?"

Neither Heckerling nor any of the Clueless cast have commented on the news.