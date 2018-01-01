Julia Roberts open to making My Best Friend's Wedding sequel

Julia Roberts is open to making a sequel to her 1997 movie My Best Friend's Wedding.

The Oscar winner was the highest-paid actress for most of the nineties, thanks to starring roles in a number of popular films including Steel Magnolias, Stepmom, Notting Hill and Runaway Bride.

While many people have asked Julia to consider reprising her role as Vivian Ward from movie classic Pretty Woman, she has now shared that she would prefer to make a sequel to My Best Friend's Wedding, in which she played Julianne Potter, a food critic who realises she's in love with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) and tries to win him back with the help of her pal George (Rupert Everett) after he decides to marry Kimmy (Cameron Diaz).

"A lot of people want to follow up with Vivian," she said of her Pretty Woman character in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding that she actually wonders where her My Best Friend's Wedding characters would have ended up. "Rupert was so funny in My Best Friend's Wedding. I guess Kimmy and Michael are married and they probably have kids. And then there's me and Rupert."

Julia, 50, and Dermot have reunited as co-stars in Amazon Video's hotly anticipated series Homecoming, in which she stars as a caseworker who is employed at a secret government facility. And Dermot would be down to re-team with the actress on another My Best Friend's Wedding movie too.

"I'll tell you that movie has wormed its way further and further under my skin, and I see more and more layers of how it holds meaning and sustains as a piece, and obviously it's always been irresistible. I think there's only about four people on Earth that could make a movie like that, and they include Rupert, Cameron, Julia, and me. So, let's have at it," the 54-year-old smiled.

Interestingly, Julia's comments come shortly after she insisted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she would no longer want to appear in romcoms as she has too much "life experience" now.

Homecoming premieres on Amazon Video on 2 November (18).