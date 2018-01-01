Tiffany Haddish busts out James Brown impression for Lip Sync Battle

Tiffany Haddish has busted out her best James Brown impression for a Lip Sync Battle.

The Girls Trip actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (25Oct18), but before she sat down for an interview, host Jimmy insisted they compete in his recurring segment, in which celebrities battle each other with lip sync performances.

For her turn, Haddish chose to perform to Brown's 1970 hit Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine and asked for the cameraman to make it appear as if she was in a vintage clip.

"I had to go deep, so I decided to go with the Godfather of Soul, Mr. James Brown. Can we make it look like old school TV? Like the first time people ever saw James Brown perform? Thanks," she asked. "This song is called Sex Machine."

Haddish then wowed the audience with her miming of the lyrics and fancy footwork, with house band The Roots backing her up in the background. The California native also lip-synced along to The Lady of Rage's 1994 tune Afro Puffs.

"When I was growing up in Los Angeles, this artist was one of my favourite female emcees and she still is today," the 38-year-old explained, before launching into an energetic performance.

Meanwhile, Fallon mimed along to Deee-Lite's Groove Is in the Heart and Post Malone's Psycho, complete with the rapper's signature tattoos stamped on his face. Though Fallon was quick to concede victory.

"Oh, my goodness! Tiffany Haddish, everybody! The clear winner! The champion! Tiffany Haddish!" he gushed.

Following the Lip Sync Battle, Haddish and Fallon sat down to talk about her latest project, Tyler Perry's Nobody's Fool, and her love life. The star admitted that she is single at the moment but has had some intriguing messages from potential suitors on Instagram.

"There was this one guy, he was a Marine, he's a doctor and he deals in trauma and stuff and I was like, 'Oooh, I suffer from some traumas.' He's very handsome, I looked at his Instagram page.... but he's in the middle of a war zone right now so he can't really travel to me. But you know, love is a battlefield so I'm thinking about it," she sighed.