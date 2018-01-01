Kaley Cuoco frustrated with pregnancy speculation

Newlywed actress Kaley Cuoco is sick of responding to speculation suggesting she is pregnant.

The Big Bang Theory star, who wed professional equestrian Karl Cook in July (18), has found herself constantly fighting off gossip about her choice of outfits on social media of late, and she is fed up at having to address the rumours whenever they surface.

Kaley faced renewed questions about her baby plans this week after sharing a photo of herself attending the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Monday (22Oct18), when she posed for the cameras wearing an ankle-length, pale violet Kate Spade gown.

However, the image she uploaded was taken at an angle, and had some people wondering if her slightly-curved stomach was an indication of impending motherhood.

The comments didn't go down well with Kaley, and she filmed an emotional video plea in response, urging "Instagram trolls" to quit asking her if she's pregnant.

"I posted a picture this morning of my sister (Briana) and I from an event... and people said I looked pregnant," she began.

"Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they're obviously dressed up and say, 'Are you pregnant?' It's just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that."

Clearing up any speculation once and for all, the 32 year old declared, "I'm not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up."

Her pointed remarks emerge days after Kaley admitted she is not quite ready to start a family with Karl, as she has too many things going on in her professional life to take an extended break.

"I'm not quite there yet but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids. But I'm a worker bee right now - kind of my career is my focus and my husband," she said. "But, we love kids and we love animals so we're meant to have children."

Although the actress is holding off on motherhood right now, her schedule will change significantly next year (19), as her hit comedy The Big Bang Theory is set to conclude with its 12th and final season.