Emilia Clarke rings in birthday with new love

Actress Emilia Clarke has sparked rumours of a romance with the director son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.

The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram on Thursday (25Oct18), a day after celebrating her 32nd birthday, and posted a photo of a sandy beach, with only the shadows of the Brit and a mystery man kissing her on the cheek visible in the image.

"Well that was a birthday I won't be forgetting in a while," she captioned the shot, adding a red heart emoji.

Shortly afterwards, Charlie McDowell shared the same picture on his Instagram page, and seemingly confirmed he was the lover featured in the snap.

"Happy birthday, E," he wrote, alongside an identical heart emoji.

The matching social media posts came after a night of indulgence for the birthday girl as she tucked into a decadent chocolate cake decorated with an edible dragon, a nod to her role as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons, on hit fantasy drama series Game of Thrones.

Uploading a shot of herself beaming as she admired the sweet treat, Emilia thanked fans for their well wishes.

"dear instaworld I wanted to say a huge thank you to all you glorious wonder creatures who wished me a happy birthday!" she noted. "I felt like one very lucky chica to have been sent so much love... (and chocolate)".

Emilia and Charlie have yet to comment on the relationship speculation, which emerges two years after the star insisted she was enjoying life as a single gal.

"I'm just chilling. I've got a good thing going," she told Glamour magazine in 2016.

She had previously dated Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane from September, 2012 to March, 2013, and was also linked to her Terminator Genisys co-star Jai Courtney, while Charlie parted ways with actress Rooney Mara in the summer of 2016 after six years together.