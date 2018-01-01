Robert De Niro urges fans to vote after bomb scare

Robert De Niro is thanking law enforcement officers for keeping him safe after a suspected bomb was sent to a New York City building connected to the actor.

On Thursday (25Oct18), authorities discovered a suspicious package at the location of the Goodfellas star's Tribeca Grill restaurant and the offices of his Tribeca Productions company, and authorities subsequently confirmed it was similar to parcels containing pipe bombs sent to other public figures and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump this week, including former leaders Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The package was subsequently removed without anyone being harmed, and De Niro is now calling on his fellow American citizens to respond to the targetted attacks by making their voices heard and voting in the upcoming midterm elections next month (Nov18).

"I thank God no one's been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us," reads a statement issued to Fox News. "There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People MUST vote!"

The veteran star has frequently attacked Trump in public, and at the Tony Awards in June (18), he railed against the Republican leader.

"F**k Trump," he bravely declared. "It's no longer, 'Down with Trump!' It's just, 'F**k Trump!'"

The first package was found near the home of billionaire businessman George Soros, a major Democratic Party donor, on Monday. A series of other devices were subsequently discovered, addressed to the likes of Obama and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Friday (26Oct18), similar parcels were found targetting New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and hours later, authorities arrested 56-year-old Florida resident Cesar Sayoc as the mail bomb suspect.