Iman: 'I won't marry again'

Former supermodel Iman has ruled out ever walking down the aisle again following the death of her husband David Bowie.

The beauty had been married to the late music icon for 24 years before his death from cancer in 2016, but Iman still refers to Bowie as her husband, and has no desire to have another man take over that title going forward.

"I will never remarry," she tells Net-A-Porter's digital magazine PorterEdit. "I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: 'You mean your late husband?' I said, 'No, he is always going to be my husband.'"

"I do feel very lonely," she adds. "But do I want a relationship? I can't say never, but no, not now."

Iman also admits she is still trying to navigate how to deal with her sadness.

"People take pictures of me in the street, and say (touching my arm): 'I am so sorry for your loss'," she shares. "I'm like, 'Don't touch me. You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry?' I get the fans' grief, but it's not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father."

"And sometimes, I don't want people to know how sad I am," she continues. "People say to me, 'Oh, you're so strong.' I'm not strong - I am just trying to keep it together."

However, she is looking forward to exploring new places again as she tries to press on with her life.

"One thing I want to do, which I have not done for a long time, is travel," she says.